BlockFi starts shipping Visa-backed Bitcoin rewards credit cards By Cointelegraph

BlockFi starts shipping Visa-backed Bitcoin rewards credit cards
New York-based crypto loans and savings startup BlockFi launched its (BTC) rewards credit card today. The card is available to select approved customers on the United States waitlist.
Officially named BlockFi Rewards Visa (NYSE:) Signature Credit Card, the card was first announced at the end of last year by Visa and BlockFi. Available to use anywhere Visa is accepted, the card allows its recipients to earn 1.5% back in Bitcoin instead of airline miles or other cashback rewards. Earned Bitcoin rewards will be transferred to cardholders’ BlockFi Interest Account.
