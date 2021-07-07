Blake Shelton Wrote Gwen Stefani A Wedding Vow Song

“Not a dry eye in the house.”
The ceremony took place at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.
Anyway, Carson Daly officiated the ceremony, and told Today all about it. Apparently he was the one who convinced them to write their own vows, and I’m so glad he did.
Because Blake wrote his wedding vows in song-form? Everyone lost it? I’m losing it? How romantic!
“I went to them months ago and said, ‘I think you guys should write your own vows. We shouldn’t just do the repeat after me,'” Carson explained. “They were really reluctant to do that, but… it’s two of the best songwriters in the world, we want to hear your words.”
“At the wedding, Gwen starts, and she wrote this, ‘Since I was a little girl…’ And she crushes, not a dry eye in the church… It was so perfect,” Carson added.
“I said to Blake when she was done, ‘Top that, buddy.’ And Blake starts by saying, ‘Gwen’s always giving me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song,'” he continued.
“Guitar comes in frame, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, he sings her a song while he’s crying that he wrote specifically for her… Not a dry eye in the house.”
“Hopefully he’ll record it,” Carson said, adding that the working title is “Reach the Star.” “It’ll put everybody in the wedding at that moment if he records that song.”
I’m going to need it, like, yesterday.
Congrats again to Blake and Gwen! See ya on The Voice.
