Blake Lively’s 4-Year-Old Dressed Her This Morning

“When you try to get your 4-year-old dressed but they insist on dressing you instead.”
Blake Lively and her 4-year-old, Inez, spent quality time together inside the actor’s closet very early this morning.
Blake shares three young daughters (6-year-old James and 1-year-old Betty, in addition to Inez) with husband Ryan Reynolds. And it appears the couple’s middle child has quite the creative eye.
As Blake documented in a clip and photo on her Instagram Story, Inez was set on playing dress up at dawn today — and appointed her mom to model.
The result? Styled by Inez, Blake’s OOTD consisted of a hot pink sweatshirt bearing a bejeweled, smiley face print, a pink and white skirt, and heels.
Blake posted the video clip with Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” playing in the background, and added “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” to the sweatshirt closeup. It was a whole mood.
Thoughts on Blake’s relatable mom moment? How cute was this?
