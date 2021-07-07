Bitcoin Users Are Now Same as That of the Internet in 1997 By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin Users Are Now Same as That of the Internet in 1997
- Documenting has disclosed that BTC active users are now the same as the Internet did in 1997.
- Bitcoin is currently trading at $34,809.25.
According to a tweet from Documenting Bitcoin, the flagship crypto Bitcoin (BTC) current active users are roughly the same if compared to how the Internet did in 1997.
#Bitcoin now has the same amount of users as the Internet did in 1997, and growing at a much faster pace. pic.twitter.com/nX9AxRlghV
— Documenting Bitcoin (@DocumentingBTC) July 6, 2021
Moreover, Documenting B…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
