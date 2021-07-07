Binance Suspends Euro Deposits Via SEPA By CoinQuora



Binance Suspends Euro Deposits Via SEPA



Binance is suspending euro deposits via SEPA, calls its a ‘temporary suspension’.

Recently, many countries have excused the exchange for illegally operating.

Many banks have also stopped fund transfers to Binance.

Adding more to its already long list of troubles, Binance is now suspending euro deposits through SEPA bank. Calling the suspension temporary, the exchange noted that the event is beyond its control.

On Tuesday, users reported that they received a notice from the exchange about suspending euro deposits from a key payment service in Europe. This was specifically for Single Euro Payment Area transfers. The notice stated, “Due to events beyond our control, we are temporarily suspending EUR deposits via SEPA bank transfers from 8 am UTC on July 7, 2021. You are still able to deposit EUR and/or buy cryptocurrencies via credit or debit cards on Binance.”

It added further,

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora