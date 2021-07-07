Bank of Jamaica to begin digital currency pilot in August By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Jamaica’s central bank will reportedly commence the initial roll-out of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) project in August.

According to a report by the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday, Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Governor Richard Byles made this known during a Rotary Club event earlier in July.