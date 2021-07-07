Australia’s Minerals Council sets down code to stamp out sexual harassment

Article content

MELBOURNE — Australia’s top mining industry body on Wednesday set out a code for its members to eliminate sexual harassment, after several incidents in Western Australia state renewed focus on the issue.

The Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) laid out the framework for its more than 80 miner and service provider members who will be required to confirm their commitment to adopting the code to eliminate sexual harassment.

The new standards come after Western Australian mining industry executives held an unprecedented media conference last month to apologize to those who have been sexually assaulted or harassed on the state’s mine sites, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported. (https://ab.co/3wkn5Av)