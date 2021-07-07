Asian currencies ease; S. Korean won, Thai baht lead declines

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.470 110.65 +0.16

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3489 -0.18

Taiwan dlr 28.008 27.993 -0.05

Korean won 1144.300 1138.1 -0.54

Baht 32.430 32.26 -0.52

Peso 49.830 49.82 -0.02

Rupiah 14490.000 14480 -0.07

Rupee 74.615 74.615 0.00

Ringgit 4.169 4.16 -0.22

Yuan 6.476 6.4712 -0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.470 103.24 -6.54

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3209 -2.25

Taiwan dlr 28.008 28.483 +1.70

Korean won 1144.300 1086.20 -5.08

Baht 32.430 29.96 -7.62

Peso 49.830 48.01 -3.65

Rupiah 14490.000 14040 -3.11

Rupee 74.615 73.07 -2.08

Ringgit 4.169 4.0200 -3.57

Yuan 6.476 6.5283 +0.80

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)