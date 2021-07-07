Asian currencies ease; S. Korean won, Thai baht lead declines

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.470 110.65 +0.16

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3489 -0.18

Taiwan dlr 28.008 27.993 -0.05

Korean won 1144.300 1138.1 -0.54

Baht 32.430 32.26 -0.52

Peso 49.830 49.82 -0.02

Rupiah 14490.000 14480 -0.07

Rupee 74.615 74.615 0.00

Ringgit 4.169 4.16 -0.22

Yuan 6.476 6.4712 -0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.470 103.24 -6.54

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3209 -2.25

Taiwan dlr 28.008 28.483 +1.70

Korean won 1144.300 1086.20 -5.08

Baht 32.430 29.96 -7.62

Peso 49.830 48.01 -3.65

Rupiah 14490.000 14040 -3.11

Rupee 74.615 73.07 -2.08

Ringgit 4.169 4.0200 -3.57

Yuan 6.476 6.5283 +0.80

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

