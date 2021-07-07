Argentine lawmaker introduces bill for workers to be paid in crypto By Cointelegraph

Argentine lawmaker introduces bill for workers to be paid in crypto
A member of the lower house of the Argentine National Congress has introduced legislation that would allow certain workers in the country to receive some or all of their salary in crypto.
In a Tuesday tweet, Argentine Chamber of Deputies member José Luis Ramón said his proposed crypto bill would apply to anyone working as an “exporter of services” and those who depend on an employer for income. Should the legislation pass, it would allow such workers the choice of receiving a full or partial salary in crypto or Argentine pesos.
