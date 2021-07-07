Alipay, Wechat limit user access to Didi’s micro-software in China -source

Article content

BEIJING — Two Chinese popular mobile apps, Ant’s Alipay and Tencent’s Wechat, have suspended the light-version software of Didi Global Inc’s ride hailing services in China to new users, a source familiar with the matter said.

The service is still available to users who have used them on the platforms before, the source, who declined to be named, said.

The light-version platforms, known as mini programs, are smaller than common mobile apps and exist inside a super, or multifunction app, such as Alipay or Wechat.

Didi also operates a standalone app. Last week China’s cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to remove Didi’s app and Didi has stopped new user registrations after the regulator said Didi illegally collected user data.

Didi, Ant and Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Yingzhi Yang, Pei Li and Sumeet Chatterjee, editing by Louise Heavens)