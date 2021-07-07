40% of institutional crypto investors intend to buy a lot more By Cointelegraph

Survey: 40% of institutional crypto investors intend to buy a lot more
A new survey suggests that hedge fund executives, wealth managers, and institutional investors already holding crypto assets intend to increase their holdings.
The survey, conducted by London-based crypto fund Nickel Digital Asset Management, revealed that 82% of the 100 investors and wealth managers polled expect to increase their exposure to digital assets between now and 2023.
