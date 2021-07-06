Zola And Succession’s Nicholas Braun Zoom Interview

10. What were your first impressions of Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Colman Domingo, and Jason Mitchell?

Riley: Super cool, smart, easy to hang out with.

Taylour: Funny, light, spiritual.

Colman: Attractive — we met in the gym, and I walked in and thought, “This handsome, ripped dude with great facial hair…” He also has a great laugh.

Jason: I loved his acting style because it felt similar to mine. I remember that he wanted to have real money on him, not prop money, and I loved that.

11. What was a typical day like on the set of Zola?

Wake up, weigh myself — I wanted to stay around a certain weight, so that would dictate what I’d eat that day — then I’d tune up my chinstrap with a really good razor, go to set, eat egg whites and drink LOTS of ice coffee. The cast wanted to have fun with one another, so there’d always be music playing and dancing and laughing.

12. Who was your childhood celebrity crush?

Mariah Carey. Aaliyah. Brandy. All of the early members of Destiny’s Child…I was big into female R&B singers.

13. Did you pick up any new quarantine hobbies?

I got into baking sourdough. I got a starter from a friend, but my starter recently died, so the hobby died. [Laughs]