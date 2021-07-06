Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan ticked higher
against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance,
with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last
policy meeting and China’s June inflation data before betting on
the currency’s move.
Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to
the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer
more details on U.S. policymakers’ thinking over the timing to
pare back stimulus, while China’s consumer inflation data due
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
out on Friday could influence the People’s Bank of China stance
on tightening monetary policy.
Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate
at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than
the previous fix of 6.4695.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips
firmer than the previous late session close.
Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as
the yuan traded in the “middle of the multi-session range
between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar.”
“Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at
6.4400/500,” they recommended in a note.
Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private
surveys in June showed that the services sector was still
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
expanding, but not as fast.
“The weakening price growth in the services industry once
again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI,
suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary
pressures remains on the right track,” Song Shanshan, economist
for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note.
Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was
likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end
of next year.
By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142
from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.4633 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0407 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13%
Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03%
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Divergence from 0.01%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 1.03%
Spot change since 2005 28.09%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02%
*
Offshore 6.6295 -2.54%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.