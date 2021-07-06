Home Business Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

Matilda Colman
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan ticked higher

against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance,

with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last

policy meeting and China’s June inflation data before betting on

the currency’s move.

Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to

the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer

more details on U.S. policymakers’ thinking over the timing to

pare back stimulus, while China’s consumer inflation data due

out on Friday could influence the People’s Bank of China stance

on tightening monetary policy.

Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate

at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than

the previous fix of 6.4695.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as

the yuan traded in the “middle of the multi-session range

between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar.”

“Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at

6.4400/500,” they recommended in a note.

Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private

surveys in June showed that the services sector was still

expanding, but not as fast.

“The weakening price growth in the services industry once

again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI,

suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary

pressures remains on the right track,” Song Shanshan, economist

for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note.

Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was

likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end

of next year.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142

from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4633 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0407 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13%

Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03%

Divergence from 0.01%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.03%

Spot change since 2005 28.09%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02%

*

Offshore 6.6295 -2.54%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

