YouTuber accused of engineering multi-million pump n dump via Uniswap By Cointelegraph

An ex-Google tech lead and YouTuber with more than 1.1 million subscribers has been accused of engineering a multi-million dollar “pump and dump” scheme.

Patrick Shyu, known pseudonymously as TechLead on YouTube, launched the Million token (MM) via Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on leading decentralized exchange Uniswap on July 1.