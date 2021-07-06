WiV Technology Raises $1.5 Million to Develop Blockchain Platform for the Wine Industry By CoinQuora



WiV Technology Raises $1.5 Million to Develop Blockchain Platform for the Wine Industry



Blockchain-based wine investment platform, WiV Technology has raised $1.5 million in a private token sale round co-led by RedCave Ventures, Daniel Maegaard, SuperNatural, 1010 Capital, StableNode, Tokenize Ltd, TMT Ventures and Influence.

With fresh capital at hand, WiV plans to use the fund collected via a sale of $WIVA tokens to speed up the development of its platform for tokenized fine wine. The funding round saw participation from prior and new backers, and there are still allocations left for investors looking to take part in building its ecosystem that brings the world of fine wines to the DeFi space via NFTs.

Just like how Robinhood revolutionized the trading world by creating a brokerage platform with access to fractional shares, WiV aims to have the same impact on the wine industry. The company’s offering gains traction as the blockchain technology continues to expand out from the crypto sphere into different real-world sectors, including the alcohol industry.

Tokenization of wine assets helped WiV expand their collector investor base to new segments interested in both…

