With an eye on elections, Japan’s ruling party considers cash payouts in stimulus plan

Article content TOKYO — Japan will consider a one-off cash payout of 100,000 yen ($901.55) to its low-income citizens to ease growing social disparity caused by the coronavirus pandemic, public broadcaster NHK quoted the country’s ruling party policy chief as saying. Hakubun Shimomura, the Liberal Democratic Party’s policy research council chief, said he would propose the government include the cash payout in a fresh economic package and make it part of the party’s pledge for general elections.

Article content The general election is due later this year. The comment from the Liberal Democratic Party’s heavyweight raises the specter of another large-scale fiscal stimulus at a time Finance Minister Taro Aso has voiced concern about the massive debt pile. Shimomura said it would be hard for non-regular workers and single parent families to ride out the pandemic without financial assistance, NHK reported. However, Aso has opposed uniform cash payouts, which he has repeatedly said would leave nothing but a debt pile for the future generations. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura left open the possibility of an extra spending plan down the road. “We have coronavirus emergency reserves left worth 4 trillion yen, so would respond flexibly to take necessary steps with eyes on the economic situation,” Nishimura told reporters after a cabinet meeting.