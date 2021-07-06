Will Smith Paid For New Orleans’ Holiday Fireworks Show

Will has got money in the bank!
When the actor learned that the Lousiana town wasn’t going to do anything big for the 4th of July this year, he decided to intervene.
New Orleans’ city officials reportedly told the Associated Press that Smith spent $100,000 on celebratory fireworks after New Orleans canceled their 4th of July festivities last year due to COVID-19.
The Independence Day actor has been filming his new movie Emancipation in New Orleans.
In the film, Smith tells the story of a real-life runaway slave named Peter, who was known for his heavily scarred back.
Pictures of Peter’s wounds became widely circulated in 1863, and those shocking images made more people want to join the fight to end slavery.
Emancipation sounds like it’s going to be a great film. The only thing fans are waiting on now is the release date.
