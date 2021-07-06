Home Entertainment Will Smith Paid For New Orleans’ Holiday Fireworks Show

Will Smith Paid For New Orleans’ Holiday Fireworks Show

Will has got money in the bank!

Thanks to Will Smith, the city of New Orleans had an amazing fireworks show.

When the actor learned that the Lousiana town wasn’t going to do anything big for the 4th of July this year, he decided to intervene.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for AFI

New Orleans’ city officials reportedly told the Associated Press that Smith spent $100,000 on celebratory fireworks after New Orleans canceled their 4th of July festivities last year due to COVID-19.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Independence Day actor has been filming his new movie Emancipation in New Orleans.


Jerod Harris / Getty Images

In the film, Smith tells the story of a real-life runaway slave named Peter, who was known for his heavily scarred back.


Smith Collection / Getty Images

Pictures of Peter’s wounds became widely circulated in 1863, and those shocking images made more people want to join the fight to end slavery.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Emancipation sounds like it’s going to be a great film. The only thing fans are waiting on now is the release date.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for AFI

