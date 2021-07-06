Which Video Game Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Activision vs. Nintendo: Which Video Game Stock is a Better Buy?



Rising demand of game consoles and in-game purchases have helped the video game industry generate unprecedented growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, we think their efforts in building next-generation product portfolios by collaborating with leading companies should keep both ATVI and NTDOY in the forefront of the video gaming revolution. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Activision Blizzard, Inc., (NASDAQ:) in Santa Monica, Calif., is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services across various gaming platforms, through subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Kyoto, Japan-based Nintendo Co ., Ltd. (OTC:) develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products internationally. The company offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and portable and home console hardware systems and related software.

Increasing monthly active users amid pandemic-driven remote lifestyles have boosted the performance of the video game industry over the past year. The successful launch of Microsoft (NASDAQ:) Corporation’s (MSFT) Xbox Series X/S and Sony (NYSE:) Corporation’s (SONY) PlayStation 5 last year has increased investor optimism about the industry’s growth prospects. Because a strong vaccination drive is now freeing consumers to again choose among various alternatives for entertainment, new developments made by video game companies with the help of virtual reality and 5G technology should help the industry keep growing. The mobile gaming market is expected to grow at a 12.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2026. So, ATVI and NTDOY should benefit from the industry tailwinds.

