Which Reddit Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

Meme stocks have been regaining their popularity lately, driven by a rising number of retail investors and bullish market trends. Two of the most frequently discussed meme stocks on Reddit forum wallstreetbets are Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:). So, which of these Reddit stocks is poised to deliver sustainable returns in the near term? Read more to find out.Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is an integrated aerospace company that specializes in commercial space travel. Founded in 2017, the company went public through a reverse merger with Social Capital Hedosophia in October 2019, making it the world’s first publicly traded commercial human spaceflight company. In comparison, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a semiconductor systems manufacturer with a focus on memory and storage products. It operates through four segments—its Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit.

SPCE and MU have been on retail investors’ radars for some time and are frequently discussed on Reddit chat room r/wallstreetbets. SPCE has been the fourth most-mentioned stock in the forum over the past 24 hours. MU was in the top 10 most frequently discussed stocks in the forum as of July 2. With meme stocks gearing up to make a strong comeback following the Gamestop, Inc. (GME) short squeeze earlier this year, both stocks are poised to soar in the coming months.

SPCE has gained 176.6% over the past year, while MU has returned 61.2% over that period. In terms of year-to-date performance, SPCE is the clear winner with 89.4% gains versus MU’s 6.9% returns. Shares of SPCE have gained 44.4% over the past month, while MU’s shares have declined 4.8%.

