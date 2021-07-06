What you can do when you’ve reached maximum capacity at work

The Workish guide to setting boundaries is like hugging a cactus. Painful at first, but worth it Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto

Article content Workish (not-so-best practices) by Sandy Marshall is FP Work’s take on the absurdities of the workplace. We also get serious with real advice from business experts. Today the Workish guide to setting boundaries.

Article content Celebrated poet Robert Frost once said: “Good fences make good neighbors … except in Vancouver, where property is marked by the Hedge.” In today’s ambiguous business environment, new roles and responsibilities require consistent action to build trust. And establishing clear expectations and boundaries are critical to delivering work and maintaining work/life balance. Trouble is, finding structure can be more perplexing than a walk through Toronto’s downtown Path. Accordingly, here are a few not-so-useful tactics to consider when setting priorities and boundaries at work, along with real, actual advice from experts in purpose-driven leadership. Create a priority dartboard Originally developed as an alternative to 19th-century Trivia Night in the pubs of Great Britain, the dartboard prioritizes urgent tasks such as Finalize Q4 Sales Targets, Brainstorm LinkedIn Headlines and Make Lunch. And though modern-day project management tools feature dashboards to sort assignments with collaborative teams, your new priority dartboard adds an extra dose of competition: Hit an Inner Bullseye to skip your annual review.

Article content Schedule a forever ‘out-of-office’ e-signature If you’re looking for extra time to deliver on new promises, cease email communication altogether. While the automated “out-of-office” email reply tells colleagues and clients you’re temporarily away from work, a permanent out-of-office signals your eternal departure from electronic memos. Here’s an example [feel free to tweak]: Subject: Too many emails! Email auto-response copy: Thanks for your email. In an effort to minimize process notifications from Workday and escape Gene’s status reports, this email account will no longer be checked. For emergencies, please call my cell. For questions about Workday, please call Gene. Distribute a tone glossary Specificity is critical for project guardrails and expectations: Especially in Canada, where an indirect tone around the word “sure!” can render a broad range of meanings like — “Absolutely,” “Doubtful,” and “I’m off to the cottage, so let’s chat in October.” Pro-tip: After new project intake calls, send a tone glossary to help clients confirm deliverables and read your mind.

Article content And now for some real insights from experts in purpose-driven leadership: Workish spoke with Impact Leadership Group’s Christine Robinson and Dave Robinson, who reminded us that when you’re looking for balance at work, it’s all about getting clear on what’s essential, and having a plan about your priorities and values. Workish: You’ve mentioned that new leaders typically struggle with three main areas: capability, confidence and capacity. How do you define capacity? Dave: Capacity is the ability to balance three key elements: work load, emotional load and mental load. And when every one of those is loaded-up, we’re at capacity. Christine: We can actually attune ourselves to identify personal capacity cues and triggers to know when we’re at capacity. For example, words might get muddled or we might find it harder to make decisions.

Article content Workish: How do you create boundaries in the first place? Dave: Well, we could all punch a time clock from home…but seriously, one of the biggest issues facing leaders working from home is that setting boundaries around what a workday looks like is more challenging: Splitting time between professional and personal becomes blurred, impacting capacity. This steals time away from the things we enjoy like family, friends and hobbies. And that’s time we don’t get back. Christine: And if we think about the way we’ve been programmed to work, we’ve been sent the message that our worth is defined by how many transactions we can complete in a day, or how many hours we can put up on a board. And even though we know this isn’t always the mandate, it’s still in our nervous systems, and many of us overdo it because we’re constantly wondering if we’ve done enough.

Article content If we’re looking to create boundaries, we have to be connected to what matters most to us. And if we’re not clear on what drives us in our lives, both personally and professionally, we might lose track of our most significant priorities. It’s also important to note that our priorities can change. To stay connected to them, we need to reset them regularly. Dave: Establishing boundaries professionally is a little like hugging a cactus. It’s hard to put your arms around it and when you do, it’s going to be painful. And yet, it’s essential, because if we don’t have boundaries, then we lose sight of who we are at work and in our lives. Workish: How do new leaders find balance between delivering on new expectations and leaving time to support team members and colleagues?

Article content Christine: One of the toughest puzzles for new leaders to solve is how to balance competing stakeholder demands from their bosses, clients, peers and the needs of their team. It’s critical to build functioning relationships with all of these groups to ensure a constant flow of input to consider and leverage overlapping needs. Leaders of high performing teams spend almost equal amounts of time on the health and functioning of their team as they do on the tasks and results they’re responsible for delivering and, accordingly, tend to generate performance that exceeds expectations. Dave: And when it comes to establishing a balance between these two priorities, teams look to leaders to set the example. Steer away from the steamroller: The Workish guide to hosting meetings Sigh really loudly and fake a delivery: The Workish guide to managing conflict

Workish: Any advice for someone looking to restore balance by resetting their boundaries? Dave: Be transparent about your personal and professional priorities, and establish agreements early and often to manage expectations and healthy patterns. Christine: If you're clear about your value system and what's essential, you're still hugging a cactus when creating boundaries…but it's not quite as painful. Sandy Marshall (@MarshallSandy) is a Partner at Norman Howard, and a Chicago Emmy-nominated writer and producer. Got a topic for Workish to tackle? Email us at FP_Work@Postmedia.com. You can follow Sandy at: twitter.com/MarshallSandy or linkedin.com/in/sandymarshall/.

