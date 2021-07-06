Volatus Aerospace Partners With Orijinative Holding to Create a New Indigenous Aerospace Company Indigenous Aerospace aims to empower First Nations Communities in Canada with technical capabilities.

MONTREAL, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volatus Aerospace Corp. announces that it has partnered with Orijinative Holding Ltd. to create Indigenous Aerospace, a corporate entity created to develop the full potential of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) throughout First Nations communities in Canada, by providing training, equipment, and related services. Jacob Taylor, Principal of Orijinative Holding Ltd. and band member of Curve Lake First Nation (Oshkigmong) will lead the new organization as CEO. Once established, Indigenous Aerospace aims to be certified by the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business.

“Through our partnership, we hope to create sustainable growth, gainful employment and a national appreciation of what Indigenous-owned and operated businesses and employees can contribute to the economy,” said CEO Jacob Taylor. “First Nations communities present exciting opportunities for sustainable RPAS businesses. Drone capabilities have a significant role to play throughout First Nations communities because of our remote geographies. High tech skills in an industry of rapid growth will contribute to a prosperous Indigenous economy.”

“Partnering with First Nations is a very proud moment for our company and is much more than just business. It’s about empowerment. We want to generate Indigenous wealth and jobs,” says Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “Many First Nations communities are remote and operate under challenging environmental conditions. Those challenges translate to opportunities for Indigenous Aerospace. Drones can operate safely within the current regulatory framework – providing security to sacred lands, performing search and rescue activity, remote survey and mapping, and drone delivery services. It’s a privilege to be involved with an initiative that has the potential to make a long-term positive impact through sustainable, economic activity and genuine social connections.”

1.67 million people in Canada (4.9%) self-identified as an Indigenous person in Canada’s 2016 Census of Population. Indigenous peoples are the fastest-growing population in Canada, with a population that grew by 42.5% between 2006 and 2016. Indigenous peoples are also the youngest population in Canada: about 44% were under 25 in 2016, compared to 28% of the non-Indigenous population. The remote nature and young population provide a unique opportunity to build UAV skills, businesses and employment.

About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions. Operating a vast pilot network with offices throughout Canada, the United States, and South America; Volatus provides enterprise and industrial solutions including training; equipment sales & support; imaging & inspection services; design & manufacture; and research & development. With a rapidly expanding network of strategic partnerships and acquisitions; Volatus is driving the full potential of UAV technologies around the world and shaping the industry of tomorrow.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon the current expectations of management of Volatus Aerospace Corp. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties associated with the business of Volatus Aerospace Corp. and Indigenous Aerospace and the environment in which their businesses operate. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking. For example, statements set out in this news release relating to the planned business activities, roadmap and timeline for the establishment and commercial launch of Indigenous Aerospace, the anticipated benefits to First Nations communities and Volatus Aerospace Corp and potential market opportunities are all forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of Volatus Aerospace Corp, that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. The business of Indigenous Aerospace may not evolve and grow as anticipated, the services of Indigenous Aerospace may not gain market acceptance or existing or changing regulatory requirements may delay or, in the worst case, eliminate the expected market opportunity. Except as required by law, Volatus Aerospace Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

For more information:

Rob Walker

Vice President, Business Development

Volatus Aerospace Corp.

Phone: (514) 447-7986

Email: rob.walker@volatusaerospace.com | www.volatusaerospace.com

Jacob Taylor

Principal

Orijinative Holding Ltd.

Phone (705) 868-1556