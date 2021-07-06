Vietnam’s PM asks State Bank to trial digital currency on the blockchain By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Report: Vietnam’s PM asks State Bank to trial digital currency on the blockchain

The State Bank of Vietnam is reportedly set to become the latest central bank to delve into explorations of the feasibility and operationality of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Its brief, distinct from other countries, is looking to trial a digital currency that would be expressly built on blockchain technology, rather than a centralized protocol.