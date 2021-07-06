USTR’s Tai urges Canada to abandon digital tax, uphold home shopping commitments By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Tuesday told her Canadian counterpart to drop a proposed digital services tax in light of an OECD agreement that commits 131 countries to eliminate such taxes, Tai’s office said on Tuesday.

Tai met with Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng before traveling to Mexico to mark the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement’s entry into force.

Tai “stressed the importance of Canada fully meeting its home shopping commitments under the USMCA,” USTR said.