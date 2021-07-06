US financial regulator FinCEN hires its first-ever chief digital currency advisor By Cointelegraph

BREAKING: US financial regulator FinCEN hires its first-ever chief digital currency advisor
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, has recruited Michele Korver, formerly of the United States Department of Justice, to serve as the agency’s first chief digital currency adviser.
In her role, Korver will be tasked with advancing “FinCEN’s leadership role in the digital currency space by working across internal and external partners toward strategic and innovative solutions to prevent and mitigate illicit financial practices and exploitation,” the agency announced Friday.
