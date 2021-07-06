UBS warns regulators could pop ‘bubble-like crypto markets’ By Cointelegraph

‘Investors stay clear’: UBS warns regulators could pop ‘bubble-like crypto markets’
Swiss multinational investment banking giant, UBS, has warned its clients that crypto assets cbe unsuitable for professional investors if regulatory pressure continues.
In a note sent to clients last week, the global wealth management team at UBS said China’s latest crackdown had hurt crypto prices and operators, cautioning that further regulatory pushback worldwide could exacerbate the downward pressure on digital asset prices:
