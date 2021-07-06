U.S. yields fall after service sector data; Fed minutes eyed

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

Reuters

Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with the

benchmark 10-year note poised for its longest streak of daily declines in 16

months as investors look for clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy path and

after data signaled the service sector expanded at a slower pace.

A gauge of activity from the Institute for Supply Management on the U.S.

services sector, which accounts for about two-thirds of economic activity,

showed moderate growth in June, down from the record pace in May.

The data comes on the heels of Friday’s employment report, which was viewed

by many as showing an improving labor market, but not enough to signal an

economy that may be prone to overheating.

“Seems to have been at least some reaction to the ISM services print showing

the Employment sub-index in contractionary territory for the first time since

Dec. 2020,” said Zachary Griffiths, rates strategist at Wells Fargo.

“While employment in contractionary territory could be considered

concerning, comments from the release suggest the weakness is driven more by a

lack of labor supply, not a lack of demand.”

Analysts also pointed to volatility in the oil market, where crude had run

up in price until faltering on Tuesday after OPEC producers canceled a meeting,

China’s crackdown on Chinese tech stocks listed in the United States such as

Didi Global and position reshuffling after a long holiday weekend as

contributing to the drop in yields.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 6.4 basis points to

1.368%. The yield hit a low of 1.352%, its lowest since Feb. 24 and was on track

for a sixth straight session of declines.

Investors will turn their focus to Wednesday’s release of minutes from the

Fed’s June 15-16 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era

bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than

previously thought.

The amount of cash flowing into the Fed’s overnight reverse repurchase

operation edged up to $772.5 billion from the $731.5 billion on Friday, but

short of Wednesday’s record high $992 billion.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 4.9 basis points

to 2.001%, having earlier fallen below the 2% mark for the first time since June

21.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities

(TIPS) was last at 2.491%, after closing at 2.502% on Friday, near

its highest close in a month.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap

between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an

indicator of economic expectations, was at 114.5 basis points from 119 on

Friday.

July 6 Tuesday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP1 162-5/32 1-8/32

10YR TNotes SEP1 133-60/256 0-144/25

6

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003

Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002

Two-year note 99-207/256 0.2219 -0.016

Three-year note 99-136/256 0.4106 -0.032

Five-year note 100-80/256 0.8109 -0.051

Seven-year note 100-204/256 1.1309 -0.065

10-year note 102-92/256 1.3682 -0.064

30-year bond 108-96/256 2.001 -0.049

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -23.50

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 -44.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.75 -0.50

spread

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog and Kate

Duguid; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR