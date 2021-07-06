U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.60% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.60%, while the index lost 0.20%, and the index climbed 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 1.46% or 2.04 points to trade at 142.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) added 0.81% or 2.01 points to end at 250.21 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was up 0.64% or 1.07 points to 169.57 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.47% or 1.57 points to trade at 61.94 at the close. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 2.07% or 5.15 points to end at 243.55 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was down 1.97% or 2.09 points to 103.98.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:) which rose 6.95% to 166.78, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 4.75% to settle at 3677.68 and ABIOMED Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 3.07% to close at 326.75.

The worst performers were Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 7.06% to 91.14 in late trade, Halliburton Company (NYSE:) which lost 6.52% to settle at 22.23 and Nov Inc (NYSE:) which was down 6.38% to 14.53 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 75.88% to 7.000, Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 67.78% to settle at 3.0200 and Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 56.99% to close at 8.540.

The worst performers were Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 40.52% to 31.76 in late trade, Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 26.39% to settle at 6.110 and Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.33% to 12.48 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2162 to 1030 and 111 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2489 fell and 1020 advanced, while 136 ended unchanged.

Shares in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.75% or 166.70 to 3677.68. Shares in American Express Company (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 0.64% or 1.07 to 169.57. Shares in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 26.39% or 2.190 to 6.110. Shares in Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; up 56.99% or 3.100 to 8.540.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 9.09% to 16.44.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.78% or 13.95 to $1797.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.92% or 1.44 to hit $73.72 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 2.99% or 2.31 to trade at $74.85 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.32% to 1.1823, while USD/JPY fell 0.28% to 110.64.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 92.543.

