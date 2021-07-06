U.S. Republican National Committee says its data not accessed in hack By Reuters

© Reuters.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Republican National Committee said on Tuesday an investigation by Microsoft (NASDAQ:) had found that no RNC data had been accessed as a result of a hack of third-party provider Synnex Corp.
“Over the weekend, we were informed that Synnex, a third party provider, had been breached,” RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters said in a statement. “Our team worked with Microsoft to conduct a review of our systems and after a thorough investigation, no RNC data was accessed,” he said.
