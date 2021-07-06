U.S. Oil Price Jumps to Six-Year High After OPEC+ Deal Failure

Article content (Bloomberg) — Oil rose to the highest level in more than six years in New York as the failure of OPEC+ to ratify a production increase spurred concerns of an acute supply shortfall. With the collapse of talks on Monday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies won’t boost output in August, unless an agreement can be salvaged. That will deprive the global economy of vital extra supplies as demand recovers rapidly from the coronavirus pandemic. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery advanced as much as 2.4% from Friday’s close to $76.98, the highest since November 2014. Crude’s rally will inevitably fan concerns over inflation that are fixating central banks and much of Wall Street.

Article content “As negotiations continue, we estimate that most outcomes still imply higher prices in coming months as the physical market tightens,” Damien Courvalin, head of energy commodity research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in a report. Discussions among the alliance dissolved acrimoniously as the United Arab Emirates blocked a proposal led by Saudi Arabia and Russia. While the situation is fluid and negotiations could be reactivated, the breakdown has damaged the group’s image as a responsible steward of the market. Oil and Dollars: Why the UAE Is Risking a Falling-Out With OPEC+ A repeat of last year’s destructive price war, which sent oil crashing, is no longer a “negligible” prospect, Goldman warns. Traders will be watching for pricing plans from the Saudis and other Middle East exporters, due imminently, to gauge their intentions.