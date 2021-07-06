U.S. drops financial crisis-era prosecution of four Wilmington Trust executives

Article content The U.S. government on Tuesday ended its criminal case accusing four former Wilmington Trust Co executives of hiding troubled loans from regulators after the 2008 financial crisis, leading to the company’s sale at a fire-sale price. U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Delaware made the decision after a federal appeals court set aside the May 2018 jury convictions of Wilmington’s former President Robert Harra, Chief Financial Officer David Gibson, Controller Kevyn Rakowski and Chief Credit Officer William North.

Article content In a statement, Weiss said the likelihood of obtaining new convictions, together with his office’s focus on combating violent crime, opioid overdoses and terrorism “counsel in favor of declining to retry” the defendants. Prosecutors charged the defendants with underreporting “past due” commercial real estate loans to the Federal Reserve and the Securities and Exchange Commission to make Wilmington’s finances look better and help raise $273.9 million in a stock offering. But the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia unanimously concluded on Jan. 12 that the reporting rules were ambiguous and had more than one reasonable interpretation. The court acquitted the defendants of making false statements and certifications, while saying they could be tried again for conspiracy and securities fraud.