Turning bullish? Institutions are net buyers of crypto for the first time in 5 weeks By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Turning bullish? Institutions are net buyers of crypto for the first time in 5 weeks

Following their longest streak of selling since February 2018, institutional managers became net buyers of digital asset funds last week, offering cautious optimism that the worst of the market selloff has passed.

Inflows into digital asset funds devoted to (BTC), Ether (ETH) and others totaled $63 million in the week ended July 2, CoinShares said in its latest report. For the first time in nine weeks, inflows were registered across all individual digital assets with dedicated funds.