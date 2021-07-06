theScore to Report Q3 F2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Article content

TORONTO — Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“theScore” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCR; NASDAQ: SCR) will release its Q3 F2021 financial results after 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

theScore will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET that day where management will review the Company’s results, followed by a Q&A session with analysts.

Conference Call Dial-In:

Toll Free North America: +1 (844) 925-3583

International: +1 (236) 714-3374

Conference ID: 1579499

The conference call will also be webcast live. Register now here.