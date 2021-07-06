Sygnum becomes first bank in the world to offer Eth2 staking By Cointelegraph

Crypto-focussed Swiss bank, Sygnum Bank, has announced it has become the first bank in the world to allow its clients to stake Ether.

According to the July 6 blog post, the firm’s clients can now stake ETH through Sygnum’s institutional banking platform to earn yields of up to seven percent annually.