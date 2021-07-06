Soybeans rise 2% on USDA crop condition report

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures rose nearly 2% on Wednesday, rebounding from heavy losses in the previous session, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of U.S. crops below market expectations.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.8% to $13.28-1/2 a bushel by 0147 GMT, having closed down 6.7% on Tuesday.

* Corn futures rose 1.3% to $6.64-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 6.9% in the previous session.

* Wheat futures added 0.6% to $6.29-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2.1% on Wednesday.