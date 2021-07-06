Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Had A Very Fashionable Date

That’s it. That’s the headline.
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas were all in the same room last night, which made for quite a moment.
Knowing the two couples enjoyed a recent group rendezvous is an exciting news tidbit on its own — I would personally jump at the chance to be a fly on one of these walls — but the setting where they convened made this particular outing really special.
Contrary to what the four celebs’ collectively endearing vibe might suggest, these photos are not, in fact, giving us a peek into Hollywood-style double dating.
The gorgeous pics were actually taken at a Louis Vuitton fragrance event in Paris, where the brand celebrated launching its new perfume line. Other celebrities, including Florence Pugh, Amber Valletta, and Joan Smalls, also attended.
It’s Haute Couture Fashion Week in the city of love, and everyone dressed in their designer best for yesterday’s Louis Vuitton gathering. Romantic sparks were flying too, though!
The evening also included some sweet milestones, as Sophie and Joe’s joint appearance marked the married couple’s red carpet debut since becoming parents last summer. Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child around the same time.
The phrase “cool parents” means something different to me now. What did you think of the couples’ fashionable night out? Feel free to swoon a little, or a lot, in the comments below.
