Solrise raises $3.4M for non-custodial asset management By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Solrise Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for the Solana network, has successfully concluded a $3.4-million raise for its non-custodial asset management platform, offering further evidence that the venture capital world continues to seek broad exposure to the digital asset market.

Some of the biggest venture capital names in blockchain supported the Solrise funding round, including Alameda Ventures, Delphi Digital and CMS Ventures. Jump Capital, ParaFi Capital, DeFi Alliance, Reciprocal Ventures and SkyVision Capital rounded out the participants.