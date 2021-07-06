Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Didn’t Know Who She Was

I wonder which rock he was living under.
But that doesn’t mean that everyone in the world knows who she is. Apparently, including her own boyfriend.
On an episode of her Facebook Watch docuseries, her boyfriend Jonathan Owens opened up about meeting his superstar girlfriend and having no idea who she was.
“Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye. I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her,” he shared. “When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was. It was just kind of like, ‘Oh, she’s got a lot of followers. You know, she must be pretty good or something.'”
Pretty good?! How about one of the best in the world!
The NFL player soon learned that he wasn’t dating just any regular athlete thanks to his friends and family.
“That’s how I would tell people, and they’re like, ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!’ And I’m like, ‘Man, she’s good like that?!’ Like I didn’t [know],” he shared about falling for her.
A lot of fans are calling BS on his claim to not know the gymnast.
A different person commented on the fact that her social media clearly highlights exactly who she is.
Well, he knows who she is now, and something tells me he won’t forget anytime soon.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!