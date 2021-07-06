Seth Rogen Paul Rudd Massage Prank Tweet

I guess you could say it was a real “hands on” prank.
So, we all know that Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd are close friends — but exactly how close are they?
AND, given his recent viral interview on Conan O’Brien’s farewell show, we all know how much Paul loves pulling a good prank — but just how far is he willing to go to execute one?
Well, this week we got answers to both of those questions when, unprompted and to our absolute delight, Seth tweeted out a story about one of Paul’s pranks gone ridiculously wrong.*
“Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage,” Seth wrote. “When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me.”
“He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.”
There’s so much to unpack here: Like the fact that Seth never once noticed his massage wasn’t being done by a professional, or that Paul — who could’ve stopped at any time and revealed it was him — was so committed to this prank that he just…gave his buddy a full massage without pause.
Naturally, fans were like…LOL:
And people were also quick to note that, for many, this isn’t a mere “prank,” but a dream come true:
And, while Seth didn’t make it clear when exactly this story happened or provide further detail, he did have this to say to any naysayers:
However, since Paul is — unfortunately for all of us — not on Twitter, we’re going to have to wait a little while longer for him to confirm or deny this very ~touching tale.~
So, uh, yeah. There ya have it! Get yourself a friend who’s so committed to a prank, they’re willing to give you a full-body massage without breaking character!
