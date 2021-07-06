Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.27% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.27%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Moammar Information Systems Co CJSC (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 14.20 points to trade at 156.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Baazeem Trading Co (SE:) added 5.83% or 8.60 points to end at 156.00 and Sedco Capital REIT (SE:) was up 5.80% or 0.70 points to 12.76 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Theeb Rent a Car Company SJSC (SE:), which fell 2.67% or 2.00 points to trade at 72.90 at the close. Arabian Pipes Company (SE:) declined 2.48% or 0.56 points to end at 22.00 and AlAhli Fund of REITs (SE:) was down 2.34% or 0.30 points to 12.52.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 112 to 78 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.55% or 0.41 to $74.75 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 1.66% or 1.28 to hit $75.88 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 1.66% or 29.55 to trade at $1812.85 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.13% to 4.4417, while USD/SAR rose 0.03% to 3.7508.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 92.373.