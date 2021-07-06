Polymer maker Kraton explores sale of the company -sources

Article content

Kraton Corp, a U.S. manufacturer of polymers used in adhesives, coatings and personal care products, is exploring options that include a potential sale of the company, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Kraton has attracted acquisition interest from peers and private equity firms as it tries to cope with higher raw material costs that have eroded its profitability, the sources said.

Kraton has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co for advice on the deal negotiations, according to the sources. There is no certainty that the deliberations will result in the sale of the company, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.