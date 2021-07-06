Pete Davidson Talks About Getting His Tattoos Removed

“They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone.”
Apparently Pete never thought he was going to be in movies, so now that his film career is taking off, he’s in the process of lasering off all his 100+ tattoos.
He said “it takes like three hours” to get them covered up on set, and that is a pain in the butt. Might as well just get rid of it all, right?
In a new interview with PeopleTV host Jeremy Parsons, Pete revealed it has been “about four or five months” since his last tattoo removal session.
“We’re shooting some stuff and it takes like a month for it to heal. But like it’s pretty much off this hand,” he said, holding up both hands to remark on the difference. “I get my next treatment [in] like a month or so.”
“They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone. So they got like two more years left of this.”
That is… a long time to be sitting in a clinic, getting your skin burned, but if it is a sacrifice he’s making for his career, more power to him!
It sounds painful! And potentially embarrassing. I’d hate for any professional to get that up close and personal with my worst ink.
At least Pete is capitalizing off of it? In a new smartwater ad, he’s seen getting his tattoos removed.
“I’ve made a lot of questionable choices, and a couple of them need removing,” he jokes in the commercial. “But now I’m trying to make smarter choices, hydrating with smartwater and stuff like that.”
