Pentagon undoes Trump’s $10 billion JEDI deal for Microsoft, reviving Amazon bid

The Pentagon initially said Amazon and Microsoft are the only companies that can meet the department’s requirements but noted later in a press conference that they are reaching out to other cloud providers in the next three months if they also meet the government’s standards.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, pulling the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp and announcing a new contract that pits the big software firm against rival Amazon.com.

Article content

Other top cloud companies include Oracle Corp, Alphabet Inc’s Google and IBM Corp.

Microsoft shares dipped a little more than 1% after the news while Amazon’s stock rose more than 3%.

The now-canceled Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract was budgeted for as much as $10 billion and was part of a broader digital modernization of the Pentagon aimed at making it more technologically agile.

“We don’t have an estimate yet, but I wouldn’t latch onto the $10 billion figure,” said John Sherman, chief information officer for the Defense Department.

Microsoft said in a statement the company was confident it will “continue to be successful as the DoD selects partners for new work.” Sherman said that Microsoft could submit a termination bid to recover costs of the scrapped project.

The JEDI contract was awarded to Microsoft in 2019, but Amazon quickly filed a lawsuit to object. Amazon, which was seen as a front-runner to win the project, has argued the contract process reflected undue influence from former President Donald Trump.

While president, Trump publicly derided then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the company. A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge in April refused to dismiss Amazon’s claims.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)