Oil, Gas Stock ETFs Are Attracting the Most Money in a Decade

(Bloomberg) — Money is flowing into exchange-traded funds focused on U.S. energy stocks at the highest rate in a decade, yet another sign of renewed investor interest in the shale industry. Almost $18 billion has poured into U.S. energy-stocks ETFs so far in 2021, more than in any of the previous 10 years and nearly triple the amount seen in the first half of 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Over 60% of this year's inflow has been invested in funds that are heavily focused on fossil fuel companies.

Investors have been lured by the strongest rally in oil and gas prices since 2009, with shale explorers emerging from the pandemic with record cash flows that they've pledged to give back to shareholders, rather than spend on growth. It's a turnaround from years of prioritizing their expansion over investor returns, leading to a fall from grace on Wall Street. ETFs focused on energy stocks have so far returned a median 43% in 2021, more than any other industry. From Marathon Oil Corp. to Occidental Petroleum Corp., five out of the 10 best performers in the S&P 500 index this year are U.S. shale drillers. Years of declining energy stocks drastically reduced their weight in funds tracking broad stock indexes, such as the $379-billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust.