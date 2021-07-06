Nextdoor to go public in $4.3 bln merger with Khosla-backed SPAC

Article content

Nextdoor, a social network that connects neighbors, said on Tuesday it would merge with a blank-check company backed by Khosla Ventures in a deal valued at $4.3 billion.

The deal with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II includes a private investment of $270 million from Baron Capital Group, Dragoneer, accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates and Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest.

Nextdoor Chief Executive Officer Sarah Friar and existing investors Tiger Global and Hedosophia will also invest in the deal, which will generate proceeds of about $686 million for the combined company.