New York locals accuse gas-fired mining operation of heating Seneca Lake By Cointelegraph

New York locals accuse gas-fired mining operation of heating Seneca Lake
New York locals are accusing Greenidge Generation’s gas-fired mining plant of heating Seneca Lake in upstate New York.
On a daily basis, the Greenidge plant is permitted to withdraw 139 million gallons of water from the lake and discharge 134 million gallons of water. The plant is also allowed to discharge water with a temperature of up to 108 degrees Fahrenheit (F) in the winter, and up to 86F in the summer.
