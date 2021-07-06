Nafty Ended Successfully the Pre-sale of its NAFTY Token By CoinQuora



Nafty Ended Successfully the Pre-sale of its NAFTY Token



Nafty has ended the pre-sale of its NAFTY token.

NAFTY is available on PanCakesSwap for trading from July 1.

Nafty is a governance token that charges a 4% fee on all transactions.

Nafty has announced that it has ended the pre-sale of its NAFTY token. Moreover, Nafty is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem for the $97 billion adult industry.

Over 400 public investors wrapped up all the NAFTY tokens present for pre-sale in less than 54 minutes on July 5, 2021. More so, the Nafty had allocated 3,000,000,000 NAFTY tokens of 1000 BNB for the pre-sale. This is notably 3% of the total token supply. Moreover, the investors have contributed more than $300,000 for the project’s success.

Binance-based blockchain token NAFTY is available on PanCakesSwap for trading from July 1, 2021, at 12 PM EDT. Moreover, investors could use the NAFTY token on platforms over the Nafty platform in order to pay for content and services. More so, Nafty launched four adult content platforms already. These platforms include aftyFans.com, NaftyPay.com, Nafty.tv, and NaftyArt.com.

