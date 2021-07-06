Home Business Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won leads decline

Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won leads decline

Matilda Colman
The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.440 110.6 +0.14

Sing dlr 1.347 1.347 -0.02

Taiwan dlr 27.930 27.916 -0.05

Korean won 1136.100 1129.7 -0.56

Baht 32.290 32.18 -0.34

Peso 49.700 49.73 +0.06

Rupiah 14480.000 14465 -0.10

Rupee 74.543 74.5425 0.00

Ringgit 4.156 4.154 -0.05

Yuan 6.473 6.4788 +0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.440 103.24 -6.52

Sing dlr 1.347 1.3209 -1.96

Taiwan dlr 27.930 28.483 +1.98

Korean won 1136.100 1086.20 -4.39

Baht 32.290 29.96 -7.22

Peso 49.700 48.01 -3.40

Rupiah 14480.000 14040 -3.04

Rupee 74.543 73.07 -1.98

Ringgit 4.156 4.0200 -3.27

Yuan 6.473 6.5283 +0.85

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

