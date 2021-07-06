More Upside Left? By StockNews



VEON Surged 18% Last Week: More Upside Left?



Netherlands-based telecommunications operator VEON (NASDAQ:) has been gearing up to expand its operations, which has fostered favorable investor sentiment. Consequently, the stock has gained 17.8% over the past five days. However, will the company be able to maintain this momentum? Read more to find out.Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, VEON Ltd. (VEON) is a telecommunications company that operates in emerging markets, such as Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Algeria and Georgia. The company’s recent acquisitions, and product and service launches, have attracted investors, as evidenced by VEON’s 17.8% gains over the past five days.

The stock has gained 35.8% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $2.05.

Though the telecommunications sector is suffering from the adverse effects of the global semiconductor shortage, VEON has been expanding its operations through sizable investments and acquisitions in its key markets. This should boost the company’s performance in the long run, given the wealth of growth opportunities in the emerging markets.

