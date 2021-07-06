Miguel Bernardeau And Georgina Amorós On Elite Season 4

BuzzFeed: What was wrong with the paella?

Miguel: The question is, “What was right?”

(Reader, I died.)

Georgina: It’s not true. It was amazing. I loved it, and I ate it all.

Miguel: It was fucking horrible, and the fact that she says that is—

Georgina: You’re too hard on yourself, Miguel. It was very good.

Miguel: No, no, no, it was really bad, but thank you, Georgina.

In what ways, if at all, are you similar to your characters? If your characters were real, would you be friends with them in real life?

Georgina: I think with Cayetana, we’re both a little bit geek, and we’re not ashamed about it. We’re both very passionate about what we love. And if we love something, we just go right to the end with it. I think for Cayetana it’s fashion, and for me it’s acting.

Miguel: I think Guzmán and I have in common that we are very passionate with everything we do. We have very extreme feelings for everything, and we cannot hold back to say what we think, which is a good and a bad thing. I would be his friend. I’ll be the kind of friend that likes you for who you are, but we’re always [going to] tell him, “Dude, that’s too much. Like, chill. Life is not that heavy.”

Georgina: I would be a friend [to] Cayetana — maybe not the Cayetana in the second and third season. I don’t know if I would have been her friend [then], but I would have probably just hugged her, and [told] her, “You don’t need anything to be happy. The most important thing is to love yourself.”