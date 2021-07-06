Kim Kardashian Wiped Out Wakeboarding And OMG This Pic

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

So, Kim Kardashian spent Independence Day weekend getting the heck out of town with her sister Khloé, plus kids Saint and Chicago West.

According to social media, Kim & Co. journeyed to a beautiful body of water, where they partook in summertime activities like jetting down water slides and wakeboarding.

Anyway, Kim, always the good sport, also had a hilarious wipeout moment while wakeboarding, which she shared on her Instagram Story.

Wait for it…


@KimKardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

“Just relax,” an instructor can be heard yelling before Kim wipes out. Who among us!!

That oopsie didn’t stop Kim from getting back up, though.


@Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

Yes, just like the Chumbawamba song. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, we cannot be friends.

She got the hang of it after all! But we’ll always have her wipeout pic…

